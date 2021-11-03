Keyera (TSE:KEY) Given “Neutral” Rating at Tudor Pickering

Keyera (TSE:KEY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

KEY has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Keyera in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Keyera from C$33.50 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$34.00 price target on Keyera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keyera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.38.

TSE KEY traded down C$1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$30.74. 986,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,376. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.89. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$18.04 and a 12-month high of C$35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$31.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.36.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Keyera will post 2.0699999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.55, for a total transaction of C$152,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 714,400 shares in the company, valued at C$21,824,920.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

