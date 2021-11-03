E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €13.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €13.00 ($15.29) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €13.20 ($15.53) price target on E.On in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) target price on E.On in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on E.On in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.10 ($14.24) target price on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €11.76 ($13.84).

EOAN traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €11.19 ($13.16). The company had a trading volume of 4,534,422 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of €10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of €10.50. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

