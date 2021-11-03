MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.79

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.79 and last traded at $33.75, with a volume of 97 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $534.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.86.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 32.62%. Analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 11,196 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

