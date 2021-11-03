UBS Group Reiterates “€187.00” Price Target for Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH)

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €187.00 ($220.00) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WCH. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Warburg Research set a €174.00 ($204.71) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($197.65) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €158.00 ($185.88) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €159.73 ($187.91).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of WCH stock traded up €1.95 ($2.29) on Wednesday, reaching €153.45 ($180.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of €79.00 ($92.94) and a 12-month high of €162.40 ($191.06). The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €153.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is €138.65.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.