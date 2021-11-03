Creditcoin (CTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.37 Billion

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and $5.23 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.42 or 0.00003891 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,307.96 or 1.00178492 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00058953 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00042036 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005243 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.71 or 0.00750370 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000158 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

