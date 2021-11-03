Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.380-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.66 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.430-$1.450 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEVI. lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.77.

Shares of LEVI stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.94. 44,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,542. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.38%.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $690,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 39,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $973,046.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,600. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,415,162 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,789 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $39,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

