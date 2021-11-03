Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Trading Down 10.4%

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA)’s stock price dropped 10.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.11 and last traded at $26.22. Approximately 2,462 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 88,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.27.

OMGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.76.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($2.94). As a group, analysts predict that Omega Therapeutics Inc will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Omega Therapeutics stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 122,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Omega Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

