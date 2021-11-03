Short Interest in PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Rises By 22.5%

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the September 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of PetroTal stock remained flat at $$0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday. 106,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,269. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24. PetroTal has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.37.
PetroTal Company Profile
See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.