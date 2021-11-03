Short Interest in Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Decreases By 21.1%

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 633,900 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the September 30th total of 803,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PILBF. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pilbara Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pilbara Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

PILBF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.68. 123,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,799. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29. Pilbara Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.87.

Pilbara Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium and tantalum properties of Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum Project located in the Pilbara region. The company was founded on January 10, 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

