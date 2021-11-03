Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Short Interest Up 25.9% in October

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,500 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the September 30th total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nomura Real Estate in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS NMEHF remained flat at $$26.80 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average is $25.58. Nomura Real Estate has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $27.00.

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, and manages office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics facilities, and hotels; develops and sells condominiums and houses; operates housing with services for the elderly; develops rental properties; provides Internet advertising services for housing and living assistance services; provides asset management services for real estate securitization, including REITs and private placement funds and securities funds; and provides real estate brokerage and consulting, insurance agency, and real estate information Website management services.

