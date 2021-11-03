Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 10.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE NBB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.93. The company had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,694. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $24.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,552 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund were worth $15,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

