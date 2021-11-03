Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 10.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE NBB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.93. The company had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,694. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $24.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.17.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
