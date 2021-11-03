Kforce Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

Kforce has raised its dividend by 66.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Kforce has a dividend payout ratio of 31.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kforce to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.21. 1,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,457. Kforce has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $71.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.22.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kforce will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,992 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $233,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,808 shares of company stock worth $4,722,285. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kforce stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,621 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.75% of Kforce worth $10,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

