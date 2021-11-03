John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 11.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

HPF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,010. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.07. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $22.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

