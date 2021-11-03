MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 3,984 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of MetLife Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $163,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $5.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,912.09. The company had a trading volume of 24,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,833.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2,637.64. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2,982.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total transaction of $139,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total transaction of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 173,298 shares of company stock valued at $483,895,586. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

