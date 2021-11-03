Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes $2.35 Million Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 175,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLY. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 1,339.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth $45,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter worth $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stephens raised their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Hovde Group raised Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

NASDAQ:VLY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.19. 27,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,830. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.06. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.21. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

