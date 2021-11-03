The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,079 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.9% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,544,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 196.1% in the second quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 21.9% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 7,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 35.8% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.29.

The Home Depot stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $367.14. The company had a trading volume of 38,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,789. The stock has a market cap of $387.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $375.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $340.69 and a 200 day moving average of $328.28.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

