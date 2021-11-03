12,243 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,578,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 237,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,259,000 after purchasing an additional 166,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.20. 7,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,117. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.01 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.00 and a 200 day moving average of $224.69. The stock has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. HSBC raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.