Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 1.2% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.70.

PYPL traded down $2.86 on Wednesday, reaching $226.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,633,791. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $266.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $266.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.81 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,314 shares of company stock valued at $8,528,773 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

