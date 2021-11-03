Permission Coin Hits Market Cap of $32.74 Million (ASK)

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last week, Permission Coin has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Permission Coin has a market cap of $32.74 million and approximately $298,232.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Permission Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Permission Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00084648 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00073485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00100841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,278.51 or 1.00131143 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,495.70 or 0.07228173 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002732 BTC.

About Permission Coin

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,668,563,567 coins. The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Permission Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Permission Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ASKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Permission Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Permission Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.