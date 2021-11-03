Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. Has $103.30 Million Holdings in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) by 61.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,529,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,257,192 shares during the period. Paysafe accounts for 4.5% of Naya Capital Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $103,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Paysafe in the first quarter valued at about $2,171,267,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe during the first quarter worth about $175,500,000. Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in Paysafe during the first quarter worth about $135,000,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Paysafe during the second quarter worth about $101,184,000. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Paysafe during the first quarter worth about $54,000,000.

Shares of Paysafe stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $7.91. 57,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,821,416. Paysafe Limited has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $384.34 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Paysafe Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

