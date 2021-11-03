Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Has $12.21 Million Stock Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 260,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $12,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 970.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 16.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in LiveRamp during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RAMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.70.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP traded up $3.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.32. The stock had a trading volume of 15,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,589. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $87.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.28 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.42.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

