-$1.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to report earnings per share of ($1.13) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.09). Arcus Biosciences posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3,866.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.58) to ($4.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.41) to $0.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.43 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 213.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%.

Several analysts have commented on RCUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

RCUS traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $35.11. 2,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,718. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day moving average of $30.27. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $42.36.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,077,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $945,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,311,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after buying an additional 94,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

