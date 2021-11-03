NWK Group Inc. Grows Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 899.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,097 shares during the quarter. The Trade Desk makes up approximately 1.9% of NWK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,064,091,000 after acquiring an additional 48,405,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Trade Desk by 910.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,456,000 after purchasing an additional 35,366,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 797.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,345,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after buying an additional 19,127,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 553.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,695,000 after buying an additional 11,942,743 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $706,524.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,237 shares of company stock worth $4,366,946. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.77.

Shares of The Trade Desk stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $75.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,328. The company has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 2.40. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $97.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.13.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.