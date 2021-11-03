Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $129,000 Position in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Curis by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,186,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,875 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curis by 278.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202,509 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 14.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,222,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,077,000 after purchasing an additional 520,190 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Curis by 276.4% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,583,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,923,000 after buying an additional 2,631,910 shares during the period. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 68.3% during the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,582,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,912,000 after buying an additional 1,454,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRIS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,314. Curis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative net margin of 334.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.73%. The business had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Curis, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

