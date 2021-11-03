Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,892 Shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. ALPS Clean Energy ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,115,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,671,000 after acquiring an additional 375,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,292,000 after purchasing an additional 81,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 155,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,811,000 after purchasing an additional 62,558 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,788,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,399,000.

Get ALPS Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of ACES stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.61. The company had a trading volume of 77,258 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.