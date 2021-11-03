Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 70.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 420,629 shares during the period. Ralph Lauren comprises about 1.4% of Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP owned 0.24% of Ralph Lauren worth $20,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,592,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $541,072,000 after buying an additional 2,033,615 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 576.4% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 673,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,995,000 after buying an additional 574,252 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,809,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth about $35,780,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,318,000 after purchasing an additional 286,522 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

RL traded up $5.37 on Wednesday, hitting $122.50. 16,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,880. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.06 and a beta of 1.50. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $67.41 and a 52 week high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.76%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RL. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. OTR Global raised Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.24.

In other Ralph Lauren news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.