Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 806 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,572,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,242,000 after buying an additional 909,304 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,062,000 after buying an additional 737,922 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,980,000 after buying an additional 583,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.62. The company had a trading volume of 242,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,340,722. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $183.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.51 and a 200-day moving average of $168.74.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

