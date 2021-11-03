Snider Financial Group Makes New Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Snider Financial Group bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 96,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,192,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 5.3% of Snider Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $15,281,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $114.50. The company had a trading volume of 93,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,562,472. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

