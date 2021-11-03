Jefferies Group LLC Takes $4.66 Million Position in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 194,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,661,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned 1.30% of Celcuity as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Celcuity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Celcuity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Celcuity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Celcuity by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Celcuity by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CELC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celcuity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of Celcuity stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $19.24. 132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,909. Celcuity Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $33.01. The company has a market cap of $286.68 million, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 27.51 and a quick ratio of 27.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.77.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.73). On average, research analysts predict that Celcuity Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

