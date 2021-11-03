Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,361 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $717,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $6,772,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 102,088.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 44,919 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $3,281,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $318,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,593,750 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARWR stock traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.09. 20,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,411. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.06. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.05 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $45.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.20 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.