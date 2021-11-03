Jefferies Group LLC Makes New Investment in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 448,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 131,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.10 to $8.10 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.51.

Shares of NYSE GOL traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,467. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas A?reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

