Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Boosts Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 67.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,045,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825,450 shares during the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini accounts for about 3.8% of Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $57,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 457,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after acquiring an additional 197,227 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 2,175,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,989 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 17,587 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WSC traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $34.14. The company had a trading volume of 20,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,165. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.77. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $35.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.63%. On average, analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $670,873,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $1,082,170.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WSC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.