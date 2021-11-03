Newfoundland Capital Management Has $2.87 Million Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Newfoundland Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,801 shares during the period. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile accounts for about 0.2% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Newfoundland Capital Management’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 18.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Shares of NYSE:SQM traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.77. 79,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,506. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.97 and its 200-day moving average is $50.48. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $61.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.03 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

