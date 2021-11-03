Newtyn Management LLC Reduces Position in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Newtyn Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,000 shares during the quarter. Newtyn Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Retractable Technologies worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 136.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 25,007 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 164.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RVP traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.33. The company had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,109. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $317.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter.

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

