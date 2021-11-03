Newtyn Management LLC Has $8.40 Million Stock Holdings in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK)

Newtyn Management LLC trimmed its stake in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,029 shares during the quarter. NI comprises about 2.3% of Newtyn Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Newtyn Management LLC’s holdings in NI were worth $8,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NODK. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NI by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of NI by 10.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NI by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NI by 6.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC lifted its stake in shares of NI by 4.9% in the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 88,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,268. NI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $21.21. The stock has a market cap of $425.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.82.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. NI had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $83.21 million during the quarter.

NI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance products and services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Private Passenger Auto Insurance, Non-Standard Auto Insurance, Home and Farm Insurance, Crop Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and All Other. The Private Passenger Auto Insurance segment offers protection against liability for bodily injury, property damage arising from automobile accidents, and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured.

