No Street GP LP Purchases Shares of 500,000 Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

No Street GP LP bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,000. No Street GP LP owned approximately 0.26% of Velodyne Lidar at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 284.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VLDR shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Velodyne Lidar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.11.

VLDR stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,098. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.43.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 71.29% and a negative net margin of 293.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $61,882.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Mathew Rekow sold 36,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $297,736.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 104,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,257.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,444 shares of company stock valued at $793,823. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

