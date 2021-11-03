No Street GP LP Purchases Shares of 155,000 Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

No Street GP LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,441,000. Brunswick comprises 2.4% of No Street GP LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.5% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 7.4% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Brunswick by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 60.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.93.

BC traded up $2.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,636. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.81. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

