No Street GP LP Grows Stock Holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

No Street GP LP grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 925,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Star Bulk Carriers comprises 3.3% of No Street GP LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. No Street GP LP owned about 0.90% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $21,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 194.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,223,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $234,640,000 after buying an additional 6,749,050 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 353.9% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,384,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,735,000 after buying an additional 1,859,585 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 7,948.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,609,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after buying an additional 1,589,716 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at about $28,359,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at about $13,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

SBLK stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.41. 84,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,742. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.16. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $311.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.50 million. Research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.43%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,647.06%.

Star Bulk Carriers Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.