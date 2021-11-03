Nokomis Capital L.L.C. Reduces Position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. decreased its stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 46,898 shares during the period. Vishay Precision Group makes up 4.4% of Nokomis Capital L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. owned approximately 2.49% of Vishay Precision Group worth $11,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 938,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,940,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.24. The stock had a trading volume of 158 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.29. The stock has a market cap of $480.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $75.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VPG. TheStreet raised Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

