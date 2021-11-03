Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Has $6.92 Million Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Chegg worth $6,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Chegg by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,600,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,863,000 after buying an additional 670,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chegg by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,503,000 after buying an additional 60,665 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Chegg by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,719,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,346,000 after buying an additional 1,361,848 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Chegg by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,594,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,322,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,031,000 after purchasing an additional 496,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHGG shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $74.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.39.

NYSE CHGG opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -562.57, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.81. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 18.64 and a quick ratio of 18.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.25 and its 200-day moving average is $78.19.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

