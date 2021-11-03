Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 261,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,625 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $8,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,076,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082,413 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 997.1% during the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,124,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,668,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,753,000 after acquiring an additional 21,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,287,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,899,000 after acquiring an additional 452,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,760,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Callaway Golf news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.97. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ELY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

