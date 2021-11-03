Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 24,200 CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. owned 0.33% of CyberOptics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in CyberOptics during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CyberOptics by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in CyberOptics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CyberOptics during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

NASDAQ CYBE traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $43.51. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,400. CyberOptics Co. has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $48.52. The firm has a market cap of $318.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.12.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CyberOptics Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

CYBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other CyberOptics news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $52,324.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,572.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $180,055.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Profile

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.