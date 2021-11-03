Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,631,945 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,982,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,631,945 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 6.95% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $1,834,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 33.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,183,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,240,000 after acquiring an additional 297,750 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.6% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $3,708,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 467.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 220,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 181,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $479,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Odeon Capital Group cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.44.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,612 shares of company stock valued at $753,665 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $43.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.01.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

