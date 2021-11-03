Pacitti Group Inc. Trims Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Pacitti Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 79.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,117,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,820,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,348,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 383,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,852,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 371,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $813,420,000 after buying an additional 14,038 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 347,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,075,000 after buying an additional 11,958 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,453.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $100.75 billion, a PE ratio of 244.16, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,393.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,304.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,598.78 and a 52 week high of $2,540.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($10.81) earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 41.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,486.96.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

