Prudential Financial Inc. Has $159.26 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,626,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,212 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.62% of Weyerhaeuser worth $159,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WY. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,921 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,013,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,900,000 after buying an additional 4,127,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,782,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,035,000 after buying an additional 3,235,581 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth about $94,340,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 43.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,116,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

