Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,089,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 86,291 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $123,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,097,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,708 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,975,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 769.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,115,678 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $67,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,640,700 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $210,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $244,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.90. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.39.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.