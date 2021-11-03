iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lessened its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 143.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,801,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,740 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 29.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,243,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,059,000 after purchasing an additional 285,797 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,658,000 after purchasing an additional 159,572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,191,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,959,000 after acquiring an additional 133,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,297.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 115,288 shares during the last quarter.

HDV traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $98.94. 2,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,187. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $79.57 and a twelve month high of $100.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.07.

