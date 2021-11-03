Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Sells 167 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc reduced its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 37,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 11.7% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 16,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 62,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.35. 188,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,007,391. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.41 and a 200-day moving average of $61.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

