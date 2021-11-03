e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $84.36 Million

Analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) will report sales of $84.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.80 million and the lowest is $81.80 million. e.l.f. Beauty reported sales of $72.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year sales of $367.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $359.90 million to $378.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $394.94 million, with estimates ranging from $382.13 million to $411.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover e.l.f. Beauty.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 95,062 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,018,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,541,499 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,836,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,275,000 after acquiring an additional 51,629 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,763,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,132,000 after acquiring an additional 20,670 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,847,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,727,000 after acquiring an additional 394,192 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,849,000 after acquiring an additional 384,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,883 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ELF traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.13. The company had a trading volume of 10,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,158. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.20. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $33.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.13 and a beta of 2.03.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.