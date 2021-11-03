Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Short Interest Up 28.6% in October

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the September 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS OVCHY remained flat at $$17.84 during trading hours on Wednesday. 33,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,494. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.82. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $19.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4697 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. Oversea-Chinese Banking’s payout ratio is 56.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

